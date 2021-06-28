Ukraine reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths for 11 months

Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:28 IST
Ukraine reported nine deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily total since July 19, health ministry data showed on Monday. The country has been seeing a sharp drop in new infections and earlier this month lifted many domestic restrictions, while extending some until Aug. 31.

It also relaxed travel requirements for most destinations, but tightened border controls and obliged visitors from countries affected by the COVID-19 Delta variant to take a mandatory antigen test. Ukraine reported 285 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 2.23 million.

The country's total death toll stands at 52,295.

