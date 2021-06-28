Left Menu

Spain tightens COVID rules on access to Balearic Islands for Britons

"They will need a full dose of vaccine or a negative PCR," he added, referring to a type of test for the coronavirus. The new rules will come into force within 72 hours, Sanchez said, without specifying a day.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:45 IST
Spain tightens COVID rules on access to Balearic Islands for Britons
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain will demand a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination from British tourists who want to enter Mallorca, Ibiza and other Balearic Islands, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"What we are going to do is apply to British tourists who go to the Balearic Islands the same requirements we make of other European citizens," Sanchez told Cadena SER radio. "They will need a full dose of vaccine or a negative PCR," he added, referring to a type of test for the coronavirus.

The new rules will come into force within 72 hours, Sanchez said, without specifying a day. The move was needed because of a worrying rise in infections in the United Kingdom, TVE quoted him as saying.

Spain had previously decided to lift the requirement for Britons to present a negative PCR test from May 20. Authorities in Mallorca, a popular holiday destination for Spaniards and foreigners alike, are investigating a coronavirus outbreak involving more than 600 students.

