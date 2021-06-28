Indonesia recommends Sinovac vaccine for children 12-17
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:55 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia has recommended the COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech for children above 12, a spokesman for its COVID-19 task force said on Monday.
Spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said vaccination for children will start once the country's food and drug agency approves the vaccine for emergency use. Indonesia has experienced a surge in infections and is ramping up its inoculation program.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wiku Adisasmito
- China
- Indonesia
Advertisement