Serco wins contract extension for UK COVID-19 test centres

Serco has won a contract worth up to 322 million pounds ($447 million) to continue supporting Britain's much-criticised COVID-19 test-and-trace programme, the outsourcing company said on Monday. The company's previous contract was for about 25% of sites. "We are delighted that the DHSC (Department of Health and Social Care) has selected us to continue to support them in providing these services for at least the next twelve months," Serco Chief Executive Rupert Soames said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:21 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Serco has won a contract worth up to 322 million pounds ($447 million) to continue supporting Britain's much-criticized COVID-19 test-and-trace program, the outsourcing company said on Monday. The scheme, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged would be world-beating when he launched it with a 22 billion pound budget in May 2020, has repeatedly missed targets, with some critics saying the government should not use private firms.

The contract covers services such as site operations, cleaning, and security to around 20% of test sites in England and Northern Ireland, including a mix of the drive-through and walk-in testing centers, as well as mobile testing units, Serco said. The company's previous contract was for about 25% of sites.

"We are delighted that the DHSC (Department of Health and Social Care) has selected us to continue to support them in providing these services for at least the next twelve months," Serco Chief Executive Rupert Soames said. The test-and-trace scheme oversees testing of people who think they have COVID-19 and then tracing the contacts of those who test positive to require them to isolate in an effort to break the transmission of the disease.

Parliament's spending watchdog said on Friday the scheme had improved but was still missing targets and the results of millions of tests to find asymptomatic cases had not been reported. Britain has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe and is seeing a surge in cases driven by the new Delta variant of the virus, although an advanced vaccinations campaign has kept hospitalizations and deaths far below previous infection waves.

Serco earlier this month raised its 2021 profit forecast in part thanks to its work on COVID-19 services. It did not change its forecast on Monday following the contract win. "We expect that the margin is slightly below group average, but in line with expectations," Liberum analysts said.

"However, there is some benefit from the fact that the new contracts are for nearly all the same sites as before, reducing the need for mobilization costs." Shares in Serco were up 1.3% in the morning trade.

