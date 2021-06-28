Left Menu

'Historic', says Harsh Vardhan as India overtakes US in total number of vaccine doses administered

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said it is 'historic' that India has overtaken the United States of America in the total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:49 IST
'Historic', says Harsh Vardhan as India overtakes US in total number of vaccine doses administered
Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said it is 'historic' that India has overtaken the United States of America in the total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered so far. "Till now, India has administered 32,36,63,297 doses of COVID19 vaccines. This is historic because today we have overtaken the USA in the number of vaccine doses administered," he said.

In a tweet, the health minister also called the new feat a 'remarkable result of efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.' "World's #LargestVaccineDrive pacing ahead! At 32.36 crore, surpasses in terms of cumulative #COVID19Vaccince doses administered. A remarkable result of efforts by 'Whole of Govt' & 'Whole of society' under leadership of Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji," he tweeted.

He further informed that fresh COVID-19 cases were continuously decreasing and in the last seven days had reported a 21 per cent drop. "Continuing reduction in infections! Corona infection is continuously decreasing in India. There has been a decrease of 21 per cent of new patients in the country in 7 days as compared to last week. This is a good sign, but be careful, be cautious and follow the COVID protocol," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021