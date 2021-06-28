Left Menu

Philips Foundation forms coalition to provide over 800 ventilators for COVID relief in India

PTI | New Delhi
Philips Foundation forms coalition to provide over 800 ventilators for COVID relief in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Philips Foundation on Monday said it has formed a coalition that will provide more than 800 ventilators to public hospitals in the regions most affected by COVID-19 in India.

To help combat the devastating impact of the pandemic in India, Philips Foundation has formed a coalition with Prosus, Johnson Foundation, and the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, it said in a statement.

All organizations have provided significant financial support to the effort, the statement said. The Indian Red Cross, designated by the Indian government for on-the-ground support, will be the receiving party of the donation, Philips Foundation said. Philips India will provide the requisite training, installation, and service support to ensure that the equipment is quickly and effectively deployed. ''We learned from the Indian government and Red Cross that the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization and critical care had led to a shortage of respiratory support equipment.

''That is why the Philips Foundation and its partners have come together to help meet this urgent public health need in the most underserved areas of India," Philips Foundation Director Margot Cooijmans said.

India Managing Director and Head of Corporate Affairs at Prosus, Sehraj Singh said, the second wave has been quite difficult for the country and brought the need for essential healthcare technology to the fore. ''Prosus is grateful to partner with the Phillips Foundation to continue to support India's fight against COVID-19,'' Singh said.

