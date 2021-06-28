Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated all the people driving the country's COVID-19 vaccination effort, stating that India's inoculation drive keeps gaining momentum.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:12 IST
India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum: PM Modi
Photo: Health Ministry of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated all the people driving the country's COVID-19 vaccination effort, stating that India's inoculation drive keeps gaining momentum. This comes as India crossed a significant COVID-19 vaccination milestone of overtaking the United States of America in the total number of vaccine doses administered so far.

The Prime Minister asserted that "vaccines for all, free for all" remains the government's commitment. "India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum! Congrats to all those who are driving this effort. Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all. Sabka vaccine, muft vaccine (Everyone's vaccine, free vaccine)," he tweeted.

As many as 32,36,63,297 doses have been administered in India since the vaccination drive started on January 16, the union health ministry informed. The United States, meanwhile, has administered 32,33,27,328 doses of the vaccine since vaccinations started on December 8. The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France, have administered 7,67,74,990, 7,14,37,514, 4,96,50,721 and 5,24,57,288 doses respectively.

India reported 46,148 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in India. Active cases have further declined to 5,72,994. The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,79,331, including 2,93,09,607 recoveries and 3,96,730 deaths. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

