Odisha logs 3,319 new COVID-19 cases, 43 fresh fatalities

At least 3,319 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, which pushed the tally to 9,03,789, while 43 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 3,930, a health department official said.

Of the 3,319 new cases, 1,869 were recorded in quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Advertisement

Cuttack district reported the maximum number of fresh infections at 566, followed by Khurda at 440 and Balasore at 397, he stated.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, ''Regret to inform about the demise of forty three Covid-positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.'' Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported nine deaths, followed by Bargarh, Nayagarh and Puri at five each and Sundargarh at four.

The coastal state currently has 32,404 active cases As many as 8,67,402 patients, including 3,578 on Sunday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Of the total 66,109 samples examined for COVID-19 on Sunday, 3,319 tested positive for the infection, thus taking the daily test positivity rate (TPR) to 5.02 against Sundays 4.98 per cent.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.36 crore sample tests, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)