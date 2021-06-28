Left Menu

Ladakh reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, tally 19,964

Officials said 10 patients in Leh and 13 in Kargil were discharged. The number of active cases currently stands at 281, of which 229 are in Leh and 52 are in Kargil district, officials said.There has been no death for the past one week in Ladakh.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 19,964. officials said. Twenty-three more people were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 19,481, they said. Officials said 10 patients in Leh and 13 in Kargil were discharged. The number of active cases currently stands at 281, of which 229 are in Leh and 52 are in Kargil district, officials said.

There has been no death for the past one week in Ladakh. A total of 202 people have died due Covid in the union territory. The death toll in Kargil stands at 58 while the rest 144 patients have succumbed in Leh district, they said.

Of the new cases, 20 were in Leh and three were from Kargil, officials said.

A total of 2,522 samples, including 1,464 in Leh and 1,058 in Kargil were found negative on Sunday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

