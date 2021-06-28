Left Menu

Don't create panic about 3rd wave, basic manta is 'precaution, no panic': Jitendra Singh to docs

Instead of getting tempted to make alarmist observations one could be a little more reassuring, he said at the Public Health Summit 2021 on Emerging Imperatives in Strengthening Public Health for India.At the event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Singh said Covid-appropriate behaviour can act as a safeguard against the third wave.I have a small request to medical colleagues to not create a panic about a possible third wave because the basic mantra is precaution not panic.Let us put all our might together to fight the second wave instead of talking about the third one.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:41 IST
Don't create panic about 3rd wave, basic manta is 'precaution, no panic': Jitendra Singh to docs
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has urged medical professionals ''not to create a panic'' about a possible third wave of COVID-19 infection and stressed that the basic approach should be ''precaution, no panic''. Instead of getting tempted to make alarmist observations one could be a little more reassuring, he said at the Public Health Summit 2021 on 'Emerging Imperatives in Strengthening Public Health for India'.

At the event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Singh said Covid-appropriate behaviour can act as a safeguard against the third wave.

''I have a small request to medical colleagues to not create a panic about a possible third wave because the basic mantra is precaution not panic.

''Let us put all our might together to fight the second wave instead of talking about the third one. Medical professionals have found a good platform in the media... so instead of getting tempted to make alarmist observations we could be a little more reassuring,'' the minister said. He also said that public-private partnership in healthcare has strengthened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said, ''As we now prepare for the possibility of the third wave and (the spread of) new variants like Delta Plus... we need to look ahead and see how we can strengthen our public health system focusing on lessons we have learnt from the past.'' ''What COVID-19 has shown us is that we need a robust healthcare system. We need to address the challenges that we have in front of us. One is under-investment in healthcare. Another is that the public healthcare system should be driven by technology and data that would help us make evidence-based decisions,'' he said. The AIIMS director stressed on creating a specialised workforce, improving the health infrastructure as well as on increasing doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratios.

''What COVID-19 has taught us is the importance of strength of a public-private partnership. We have to move out of silos. ''We had a vaccine (available) in less than a year (of the onset of the pandemic) but most of the vaccines that came out were not developed by industry but by academia. It happened because of the partnership between the industry and public health experts. The need for it has been felt like never before,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021