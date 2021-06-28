Puerto Rico to receive about $4 billion in federal education pandemic relief funds
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Education Department said on Monday that Puerto Rico will receive about $4 billion in federal education pandemic relief funds to help boost its fight against COVID-19.
The additional funds available as of Monday include $2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act; $1.2 billion from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA); and $662 million in FY 2020 program grants, the Education Department said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Education Department
- Puerto Rico
- The U.S. Education Department
Advertisement