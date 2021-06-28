Left Menu

Spain, Portugal further restrict UK travellers

Spain and Portugal have placed new restrictions on UK travellers. Portugal says they must go into quarantine for two weeks unless they have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 finished 14 days earlier. The policy took effect Monday. The government says people can quarantine at home or in a place stipulated by Portuguese health authorities.

Spain, Portugal further restrict UK travellers
Spain and Portugal have placed new restrictions on UK travellers.

Portugal says they must go into quarantine for two weeks unless they have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 finished 14 days earlier. The policy took effect Monday.

The government says people can quarantine at home or in a place stipulated by Portuguese health authorities. Arrivals from Brazil, India and South Africa come under the same rule.

All others entering Portugal must show either the European Union's COVID Digital Certificate or a negative PCR test.

In Spain, beginning Thursday, people arriving from the UK in the Balearic Islands will have to show they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative PCR test.

