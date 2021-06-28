Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:20 IST
UK looks set to ease restrictions on July 19, Sun cites PM as saying
Image Credit: Flickr
Britain is looking on course to be able to ease COVID-19 restrictions on July 19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, according to The Sun newspaper.

"With every day that goes by it's clearer to me and all our scientific advisers that we're very likely to be in a position on July 19 to say that really is the terminus and we can go back to life as it was before COVID as far as possible," the tabloid's political editor quoted Johnson as saying.

