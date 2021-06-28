Left Menu

Sweden to ease restrictions on July 1 as pandemic slows

Sweden will on July 1 ease many of its restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for more visitors to stadiums and restaurants, the minister of health said on Monday.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 28-06-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:47 IST
Sweden to ease restrictions on July 1 as pandemic slows
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden will on July 1 ease many of its restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for more visitors to stadiums and restaurants, the minister of health said on Monday. "The spread of infection has decreased sharply," Minister of Health Lena Hallengren told a news conference.

Sweden has relied mostly on voluntary measures but has curbed restaurant opening hours and the amount of people allowed in stadiums, shopping malls and stores. More than 57 percent of Sweden's adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and every third person is fully vaccinated.

Also Read: Soccer-Luis Enrique urges all Spain players to be leaders against Sweden

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021