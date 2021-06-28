Odisha urges Centre for 6 lakh more Covishield doses

The Odisha government on Monday urged the Centre to allocate 6 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to the state to continue the inoculation drive smoothly till the end of this month.

State Health Minister NK Das said he wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in this regard.

Advertisement

An additional 6 lakh doses of Covishield will help the state to ensure smooth management of the vaccination drive in June, Das said.

''As per allocation for June (2nd fortnight), we have received 13,78,310 doses of Covishield, which has been distributed to all districts. As of today, we have a stock of 3.38 lakh Covishield doses, which will be exhausted in two days,'' Das wrote in the letter ''There will be a stock-out of Covishield vaccine in the state from June 29 onwards, for which it will not be possible to conduct a session in the state after that,'' he added.

Odisha has administered over 1.14 crore vaccine doses since January 16, and maintained a negative wastage of 3 per cent, saving 2.9 lakh doses, Das said.

The state has been vaccinating three lakh citizens on an average every day since June 21, and it has the capacity to vaccinate 3.5 lakh beneficiaries per day.

In this situation, it will not be possible to conduct sessions in the state after Tuesday, Das informed Vardhan.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a vaccination camp in Jharsuguda, the minister said that the state has decided to open new nursing colleges in Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Koraput, Balasore, Jharsuguda, Puri, Sundergarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts.

Besides, a pharmacy college will be attached to each of the three existing medical colleges and hospitals in the state, Das said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)