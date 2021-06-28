Left Menu

Maha: Palghar's high COVID-19 positivity rate worrisome, says official

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:04 IST
The COVID-19 positivity rate was 13.8 per cent and 12.9 per cent on June 26 and 27 respectively in Maharashtra's Palghar district and this was a cause for concern, Collector Manik Gursal said on Monday.

The district is currently placed in category 3 of the state government's five level plan to ease coronavirus-induced curbs based on positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy figures.

Vasai and the rural areas of the district have 1,232 and 750 COVID-19 cases respectively at the moment.

If the positivity rate goes up further, then norms would be tightened and the district would be placed in category 4 for a period of two weeks, Gursal said.

People must adhere to outbreak norms strictly, he said, adding that they must get tested and vaccinated as quickly as possible.

