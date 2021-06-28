Trade curbs related to pandemic are falling: WTO
28-06-2021
G20 countries have repealed nearly half of the trade restrictions they introduced in response to the pandemic, a World Trade Organization report said on Monday.
"While the report's findings indicate trade-restrictive measures are coming down, G20 economies have more work to do to ensure the free flow of the medical inputs and supplies critical to saving lives," said director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Around 49 % of restrictive trade measures had been terminated by the middle of May, the report said.
