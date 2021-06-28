Left Menu

Over 2 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Monday

Over 17 lakh people have received both doses of vaccine.According to the Delhi governments vaccination bulletin, the city had 7.06 lakh vaccine doses with it till Monday morning.

Over two lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Monday, according to the CoWIN portal, an online platform used for monitoring the delivery of jabs nationwide.

This is the second time in the last three days that the number of daily vaccinations crossed the two-lakh mark.

According to the Centre's CoWIN portal, 2.02 lakh vaccine doses were given on Monday, while 2.07 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated on Saturday.

Only 9,563 doses were administered in the national capital on Sunday as government vaccination centres remained closed.

Since the beginning of the inoculation drive in the national capital on January 16, more than 75 lakh vaccine doses have been given. Over 17 lakh people have received both doses of vaccine.

According to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin, the city had 7.06 lakh vaccine doses with it till Monday morning. On Sunday, AAP MLA Atishi said the Delhi government has informed the Centre that the city needs 45 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines in July to keep up the current vaccination rate of 1.5 lakh jabs daily.

''More than 45 lakh doses will be needed if the pace of vaccination increases,'' she had said.

According to Atishi, 25 per cent of Delhi's population in the 18-44 age group has received at least one dose of vaccine. Ninety-two lakh people in this age group are eligible for vaccination in the city.

