Ashok Gehlot approves trauma centres at 7 CHCs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the opening of trauma centers at seven Community Health Centres (CHCs) in as many districts.

These trauma centers will be opened at Kuchaman City in Nagaur district, Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu, Halaina in Bharatpur, Mania in Dholpur, Kolayat in Bikaner, Anta in Baran and Chauhtan in Barmer.

According to an official statement, Gehlot also relaxed the rules for opening trauma centers in community health centers of Udaipurwati, Halaina, Mania and Anta.

He had announced to set up these trauma centers in the budget of 2021-22.

