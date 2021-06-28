Left Menu

J&K records 259 Covid cases, 6 fatalities

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:08 IST
J&K records 259 Covid cases, 6 fatalities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 259 coronavirus cases Monday, taking the total number of infections to 3,14,990, while six deaths pushed the toll to 4,310, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 90 were from the Jammu division and 169 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest 64 cases, followed by 31 in Kupwara district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 4,996 in the union territory, while 3,05,684 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 4,310 as six patients died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 29 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

