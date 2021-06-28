Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:11 IST
34 dengue cases in Delhi this year till Jun 26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Thirty-four cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

The count of dengue cases for the period between January 1 and June 26 is also the highest this year since 2017 when the count was 55 in that same duration.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to the civic report issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the nodal agency which tabulates vector-borne diseases report for the entire city, 34 cases of dengue have been recorded till June 26 this year.

The month-wise distribution of cases are -- January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), and June (5), it said.

In the previous years, the cases in the same period were -- 28 (2016), 55 (2017), 30 (2018,), 22 (2019) and 20 (2020), according to the report.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue till now, it said.

According to the civic report, 11 cases of malaria and six cases of chikungunya have also been reported till June 26, this year.

A person contracts high fever while suffering from malaria, dengue and chikungunya and therefore doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

