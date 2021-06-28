MP sees 37 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths, 138 recoveries

Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 37 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, taking the tally to 7,89,733 and the toll to 8,936, an official said.The day also saw 138 people getting discharged from hospitals, which took the recovery count to 7,80,101, leaving the state with 696 active cases, he said.Indore and Bhopal saw six and 11 cases respectively, taking their tally to 1,52,827 and 1,23,116.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 37 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, taking the tally to 7,89,733 and the toll to 8,936, an official said.

The day also saw 138 people getting discharged from hospitals, which took the recovery count to 7,80,101, leaving the state with 696 active cases, he said.

''Indore and Bhopal saw six and 11 cases respectively, taking their tally to 1,52,827 and 1,23,116. Both districts did not report any death during the day. The active caseload of Indore and Bhopal stands at 124 and 159,'' he said.

The official said 37 of 52 districts in the state did not record a single coronavirus case in the last 24 hours.

With 63,370 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,19,37,101, the official informed.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,733, new cases 37, death toll 8,936, recovered 7,80,101, active cases 696, number of tests so far 1,19,37,101.

