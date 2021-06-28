Left Menu

Delhi reports 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest daily rise so far this year

The national capital reported 59 cases of COVID-19, the lowest this year so far, and two deaths on Monday, according to data shared by the health department here.The case positivity rate has dipped to 0.10 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The case positivity rate has dipped to 0.10 per cent. On Sunday, Delhi reported 89 cases with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, and 4 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 14,33,993. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered so far and the death toll stands at 24,967.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

