Britain records 22,868 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:39 IST
Britain records 22,868 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain recorded 22,868 new coronavirus infections on Monday, up from 14,876 a day earlier, and three deaths, lower than the 11 reported on Sunday, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower.

The data also showed that 44.45 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 32.58 million have had two shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

