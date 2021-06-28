Left Menu

Goa reports 138 new COVID-19 infections, 7 deaths; 326 recover

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:05 IST
Goa reports 138 new COVID-19 infections, 7 deaths; 326 recover
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 138 and reached 1,66,236 on Monday, while 326 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 3,046 as seven more patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,60,874 after 326 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 2,316 active cases, the official said.

''With 2,487 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,13,966," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,66,236, new cases 138, death toll 3046, discharged 160874, active cases 2316, samples tested till date 9,13,966.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

