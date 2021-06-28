Left Menu

Covid: 25 more deaths, 190 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:10 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,559 on Monday with 25 more fatalities, while 190 new cases pushed the infection tally to 17,05,779, according to an official statement issued here.

Of the latest fatalities, four each were reported from Allahabad and Agra, while three each were reported from Ghazipur and Shahjahanpur, the statement issued by the state government said. Of the 190 new cases, 14 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 10 each in Varanasi, Agra and Bulandshahr, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 261 people have recovered, taking the overall recoveries so far to 16,80,174, it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,046, it said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.63 lakh samples have been tested, while so far, over 5.73 crore tests have been conducted in the state, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

