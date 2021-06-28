Left Menu

Maha: Hospital treating COVID-19 patients without permission sealed

PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:23 IST
Maha: Hospital treating COVID-19 patients without permission sealed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Buldhana district administration in Maharashtra on Monday ordered the sealing of a private hospital for treating COVID-19 patients without permission.

According to an order of the Buldhana district collector, the Lifeline Hospital in Khamgaon near here was treating coronavirus patients without the required permission from the local administration.

The medical facility had also violated several COVID-19-related treatment protocols, the order said.

The hospital, in one case, had administered 14 Remdesivir injections to a patient, breaching the limit of maximum 5 to 6 injections, it said.

Relatives of the patient concerned had approached the district collector with a complaint after which an inquiry committee was formed to look into the matter, it said.

The committee, in its report, stated that the hospital was treating coronavirus patients without obtaining necessary permission from the administration, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021