Maha: Hospital treating COVID-19 patients without permission sealed

The Buldhana district administration in Maharashtra on Monday ordered the sealing of a private hospital for treating COVID-19 patients without permission.

According to an order of the Buldhana district collector, the Lifeline Hospital in Khamgaon near here was treating coronavirus patients without the required permission from the local administration.

Advertisement

The medical facility had also violated several COVID-19-related treatment protocols, the order said.

The hospital, in one case, had administered 14 Remdesivir injections to a patient, breaching the limit of maximum 5 to 6 injections, it said.

Relatives of the patient concerned had approached the district collector with a complaint after which an inquiry committee was formed to look into the matter, it said.

The committee, in its report, stated that the hospital was treating coronavirus patients without obtaining necessary permission from the administration, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)