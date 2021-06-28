Black Fungus cases in AP rises to 3,364

Amaravati, Jun 28 (PTI): The total number of Black Fungus cases in Andhra Pradesh has increased to 3,364 and deaths to 253, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said on Monday.

He said the mucormycosis (black fungus) cases were dropping as the Covid-19 infections started declining in the state.

Advertisement

Of the total cases reported, only 1,418 were now active after 1,635 patients had recovered.

He said 1,184 surgeries were performed on the infected patients so far.

The official said required stocks of Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole injections were kept ready in all districts for treating the Black Fungus patients.

The state is expected to receive 15,000 Amphotericin-B and 13,000 Posaconazole injections this week.

Another 10,000 Amphotericin-B injections were expected to come after July 4.

Currently, 492 patients were being treated with Amphotericin-B and another 562 with Posaconazole.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)