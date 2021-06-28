Left Menu

COVID-19: Tourist entry at Aurangabad monuments halved

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-06-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 22:06 IST
COVID-19: Tourist entry at Aurangabad monuments halved
  • Country:
  • India

The Aurangabad district administration on Monday decided to keep monuments in the region open amid the coronavirus-induced restrictions but capped the number of people permitted to enter at half of what was being allowed earlier, an official said.

Collector Sunil Chavan told PTI that after monuments were allowed to open for tourists on June 17, entry was capped at two thousand people in total in the morning and afternoon sessions, which has been halved now, or 500 people per session.

Aurangabad district is home to Ajanta and Ellora Caves, a world heritage site, as well as Bibi-Ka-Maqbara, Daultabad (Devgiri) fort, Aurangabad caves among others.

The district reported 45 cases, five deaths and 109 recoveries on Monday, taking the tally to 1,46,027, toll to 3,422 and the recovery count to 1,41,898, officials said.

The district now has 707 active cases, while its positivity rate is 2.13 per cent and 6.02 per cent oxygen beds are occupied, they added.

As per fresh curbs that will come in force from Tuesday, all shops are allowed to operate from 7am to 4 pm everyday, while a curfew would begin from 5pm.

Shops dealing in non-essential items will remain closed during the weekends, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021