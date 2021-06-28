Record 22,042 people vaccinated in a day under Thane civic limits

A record 22,042 people were vaccinated on Monday in the limits of the Thane Municipal Corporation, taking the overall number of vaccinations so far to 5,55,537, an official release said. Separately, a special camp was held by a political party in collaboration with an organisation under the limits of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in the Thane district where 50 visually-challenged people were given jabs. As of Sunday, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district stood at 5,31,200 with the addition of 480 new cases. The death toll stood at 10,645.

