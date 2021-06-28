Record 22,042 people vaccinated in a day under Thane civic limits

Left Menu

A record 22,042 people were vaccinated on Monday in the limits of the Thane Municipal Corporation, taking the overall number of vaccinations so far to 5,55,537, an official release said. As of Sunday, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtras Thane district stood at 5,31,200 with the addition of 480 new cases.

A record 22,042 people were vaccinated on Monday in the limits of the Thane Municipal Corporation, taking the overall number of vaccinations so far to 5,55,537, an official release said. Separately, a special camp was held by a political party in collaboration with an organisation under the limits of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in the Thane district where 50 visually-challenged people were given jabs. As of Sunday, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district stood at 5,31,200 with the addition of 480 new cases. The death toll stood at 10,645.

