No Covishield vaccinations at govt centres in Noida on Jun 29,allottees to get jabs on Jul 5 instead
They shall now be administered their vaccine on July 5 Monday, Ohri said.However, the vaccination drive with Covaxin would continue as per schedule on June 29.
All Covishield vaccinations scheduled for June 29 at government centres in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been deferred to July 5, officials said on Monday.
The decision has been taken due to ''unavoidable'' reasons, Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said in a statement.
''The vaccination for all people who were online allotted slots on June 29 (Tuesday) for Covishield has been deferred due to unavoidable reasons. They shall now be administered their vaccine on July 5 (Monday),'' Ohri said.
''However, the vaccination drive with Covaxin would continue as per schedule on June 29. While the vaccination drive on June 30 would also continue as per schedule,'' the senior doctor stated.
The deferment order applies only to government-run vaccination centres and not to private facilities, Ohri told PTI. So far, over 11.70 lakh vaccinations for COVID-19 have been done in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest for any district in the state after Lucknow (13.91 lakh), according to information available on Cowin portal.
Of the total doses administered in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 10.66 lakh have been Covishield while 1.03 have been Covaxin, it showed.
