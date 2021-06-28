Death toll rises to 10 at site of collapsed Florida building

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said another body was recovered overnight from the site of a collapsed building, bringing the death toll to 10. A further 151 people who may have been in the building remained unaccounted for, she said. “The search and rescue operation continues,” she told a news conference Monday.

