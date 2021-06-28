Left Menu

Italy reports 28 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 389 new cases

Italy reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 14 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 389 from 782. Italy has registered 127,500 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

Italy has registered 127,500 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,723 on Monday, down from 1,743 a day earlier.

There were 5 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 10 on Sunday. The total number of patients in intensive care fell to 289 from 294. Some 75,861 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 138,391, the health ministry said.

