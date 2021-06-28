Left Menu

Thane small scale industries body suggests use of ESIS hospitals to expand vaccination in Maha

The Thane Small Scale Industries Association TSSIA has urged the Maharashtra government to conduct vaccination drive at ESIS hospitals to expand the inoculation coverage in the state. Working class people can be easily vaccinated at these hospitals, it said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:32 IST
The Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) has urged the Maharashtra government to conduct vaccination drive at ESIS hospitals to expand the inoculation coverage in the state. In memorandums sent to the state health and labour ministries, the TSSIA stated that various facilities are available at these hospitals, and in the light of the threat of a third wave, it was absolutely essential to cover maximum people. Working class people can be easily vaccinated at these hospitals, it said.

