42 COVID-19 deaths, 2,640 new positive cases in Assam

Assams coronavirus tally rose to 5,03,333 on Monday as 2,689 people tested positive for the infection while 42 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,482, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The new cases were detected out of testing of 1,33,543 samples on Monday and the positivity rate for the day was 2.01 per cent.

Golaghat district reported the highest new cases at 278, followed by Sonitpur (228), Jorhat (168), and Kamrup Metro (164).

Six COVID-19 deaths were reported from Sonitpur, four from Kamrup Metro, three each from Jorhat, Lakhimpur, and Nagaon, and two each from Baksa, Barpeta, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup Rural, and Tinsukia.

Biswanath, Cachar. Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nalbari, and Sivasagar reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.89 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Assam currently has 25,043 active COVID-19 cases.

As many as 3,394 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection during the day and a total of 4,72,461 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The NHM bulletin further said a total of 69,62,534 doses of the vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries.

