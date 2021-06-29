Left Menu

Bengal reports 32 more Covid deaths, 1,761 fresh cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 00:49 IST
Bengal reports 32 more Covid deaths, 1,761 fresh cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Covid-19 toll rose to 17,644 after 32 more people succumbed to the disease on Monday, the health department said in a bulletin.

The tally mounted to 14,96,710 after 1,761 new people tested positive for the disease, it added.

While North 24 Parganas district accounted for nine fatalities, seven deaths were registered in Kolkata.

At least 2,033 recoveries were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours improving the discharge rate to 97.38 per cent.

West Bengal now has 21,580 active cases.

Since Sunday, 50,005 samples were tested for coronavirus, taking the total number of such tests to 1,41,11,051, the bulletin said.

Altogether 2,93,491 people were inoculated against Covid-19 on Monday.

The West Bengal government announced a state holiday on July 1 in honour of the doctors who have been fighting against the disease, an official said.

July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors' day in India as a mark of respect to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, renowned physician and the second chief minister of West Bengal, on his birth and death anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Singapore will continue to give mRNA vaccines for young men: Expert committee

Singapore will continue to give mRNA vaccines for young men: Expert committe...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021