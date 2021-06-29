Bengal reports 32 more Covid deaths, 1,761 fresh cases

West Bengal's Covid-19 toll rose to 17,644 after 32 more people succumbed to the disease on Monday, the health department said in a bulletin.

The tally mounted to 14,96,710 after 1,761 new people tested positive for the disease, it added.

While North 24 Parganas district accounted for nine fatalities, seven deaths were registered in Kolkata.

At least 2,033 recoveries were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours improving the discharge rate to 97.38 per cent.

West Bengal now has 21,580 active cases.

Since Sunday, 50,005 samples were tested for coronavirus, taking the total number of such tests to 1,41,11,051, the bulletin said.

Altogether 2,93,491 people were inoculated against Covid-19 on Monday.

The West Bengal government announced a state holiday on July 1 in honour of the doctors who have been fighting against the disease, an official said.

July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors' day in India as a mark of respect to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, renowned physician and the second chief minister of West Bengal, on his birth and death anniversary.

