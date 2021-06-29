Left Menu

UP govt intensifies preparations for possible 3rd wave of Covid

The service can be availed by calling on 108 toll free number.A 24-hour Emergency Medical Technician EMT and a team of more than 23,000 people have been working day and night as part of the ambulance services.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-06-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 00:50 IST
UP govt intensifies preparations for possible 3rd wave of Covid
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified preparations to foil a possible third wave by training medical staff, facilitating easy availability of proper medical treatment and Covid-related medicines. The ambulance staff has been trained to adopt a sensitive approach towards parents or guardians of children and the ambulances have been equipped with all life-saving equipments for the treatment of children, the state government said in a statement issued here on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials, “The state must be equipped to serve all its citizens. Improve the response time and bring down the number of cancelled calls due to non-availability of ambulances for various reasons,'' the statement said.

The state government's '102' and '108' emergency ambulance services that have been serving as 'frontline warriors' to ensure 24x7 smooth and timely admission of patients across the state have geared up to protect children against a probable third COVID-19 wave.

The vehicles of '108', '102' fleet and 137 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance services have been pressed into service by the state government which are equipped with oxygen cylinders and 'ALS', which includes both oxygen cylinders and ventilators.

The vehicles of '10'8, '102' and ALS ambulances have now been deployed in various districts in both rural and urban areas. The service can be availed by calling on '108' toll free number.

A 24-hour Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and a team of more than 23,000 people have been working day and night as part of the ambulance services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Singapore will continue to give mRNA vaccines for young men: Expert committee

Singapore will continue to give mRNA vaccines for young men: Expert committe...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021