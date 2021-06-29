Left Menu

Disney delays test cruise over inconsistent COVID-19 results

A Disney Cruise Line spokesperson said routine COVID-19 testing came back with positive results for five of nearly 600 crew members. All of the five were asymptomatic, had been vaccinated and had tested negative "several times before," the spokesperson said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 02:11 IST
Disney delays test cruise over inconsistent COVID-19 results

Walt Disney Co postponed its first test cruise since the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic after COVID-19 tests provided inconsistent results for five crew members, the company said on Monday.

Several cruise lines have planned to resume voyages from the United States after many months. Last weekend, Royal Caribbean Group's Celebrity Edge became the first vessel from a major operator to sail from a U.S. port. The Disney Dream had been scheduled to set sail on Tuesday. A Disney Cruise Line spokesperson said routine COVID-19 testing came back with positive results for five of nearly 600 crew members.

All of the five were asymptomatic, had been vaccinated and had tested negative "several times before," the spokesperson said. They were tested the day after the positive result, by the same lab, and found to be negative, the spokesperson said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention treats the results as positive, which prompted the cancellation of the test cruise, Disney said. The company did not say when a new sailing would be scheduled.

Royal Caribbean executive Michael Bayley last week said two unvaccinated teenagers had tested positive on its Adventure of the Seas ship, adding that 92% of guests were fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021