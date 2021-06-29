A mixed schedule of vaccines where a shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is given four weeks after an AstraZeneca shot will produce better immune responses than giving another dose of AstraZeneca, an Oxford study said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain will lift most of its remaining restrictions on July 19 in what has been dubbed "Freedom Day", despite fears that an increase in cases could lead to more deaths. * The share of cases caused by the more infectious Delta variant more than doubled in Germany within a week and is likely to gain more traction over other variants.

* Sweden will ease many of its restrictions on July 1. * Groups representing Europe's largest airlines and airports have warned of chaos and hours-long queues unless countries better coordinate the roll-out of the EU's digital COVID-19 certificate.

* Greece will offer its young people a 150 euro ($180) cash card and a free month of phone data to get their first COVID-19 shot. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Drugmaker AstraZeneca said it was on schedule to meet its commitments for supplying vaccines in Southeast Asia after some initial delays in regional production and delivery. * At least half of under-18s in India's financial capital Mumbai have been exposed to COVID-19 and have antibodies against it, raising some hopes for levels of protection in that age group.

* Indonesia's health minister is leading a push for stricter controls as cases surge to unprecedented levels, according to sources familiar with government discussions. AMERICAS

* The Biden administration is confident science supports its plans for a July 4 celebration in Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said amid renewed worries about the spread of the coronavirus. * The U.S. drug regulator added a warning to the literature that accompanies Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine shots to indicate the rare risk of heart inflammation after its use.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tanzania will spend $470 million buying vaccines and supporting economic sectors hit hard by the coronavirus.

* Nigeria is adding South Africa to its "red list" of countries for which there are stringent restrictions for arriving passengers. * Turkey has halted flights and all direct travel from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka due to new variants of the coronavirus.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A third shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produces a strong immune response, researchers said, adding there was not yet evidence that such shots were needed, especially given shortages in some countries.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equity markets edged lower, though supported by U.S. shares hitting new highs, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar was little changed as investors awaited jobs data that could sway Federal Reserve monetary policy.

* India has extended a federal guarantee on bank loans to health and tourism services while waiving visa fees for 500,000 foreign tourists. * Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a 150 billion ringgit ($36.22 billion) aid package.

