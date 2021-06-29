Left Menu

U.S. to donate 1 mln doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to Paraguay

The United States said on Monday it will donate one million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Paraguay, offering relief to the South American country whose immunization program is moving slowly amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 02:27 IST
U.S. to donate 1 mln doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to Paraguay

The United States said on Monday it will donate one million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Paraguay, offering relief to the South American country whose immunization program is moving slowly amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases. State Department official Victoria Nuland announced during an official visit to Asuncion that the vaccines should arrive in Paraguay "in a few weeks."

"We are going to donate one million doses of Pfizer vaccines to Paraguay," said Nuland, who also pledged help from Washington to accelerate delivery of doses through the global COVAX vaccine sharing program, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO). President Joe Biden said this month that the United States "will be the arsenal of vaccines in our fight against COVID-19." Nuland met with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo in Asuncion and spoke with local media.

Paraguay, with a population of 7 million, confirmed 152 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, a daily record that brought the country's coronavirus-related fatalities to 12,517 since the start of the pandemic. Paraguay's Health Ministry said 665,117 people in the country have gotten at least one vaccine dose so far. The donation of 1 million Pfizer doses to Paraguay is part of Washington's overall pledge to donate 80 million shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021