Health News Roundup: Britain records 22,868 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; AstraZeneca's India vaccine partner seeking EU travel resolution and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Nigeria adds South Africa to its COVID-19 'red list' for arriving travellers

Advertisement

Nigeria is adding South Africa to its "red list" of countries for which there are stringent restrictions for arriving passengers, officials said during a briefing on Monday.

Nigeria is introducing the restrictions due to the spread of the Delta variant in South Africa, Chikwe Ihekweazu, the head of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, said. The country joins India, Brazil and Turkey on the list.

Britain records 22,868 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Britain recorded 22,868 new coronavirus infections on Monday, up from 14,876 a day earlier, and three deaths, lower than the 11 reported on Sunday, official data showed. Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower.

Share of COVID-19 cases caused by more infectious Delta variant more than double in Germany

The share of COVID-19 cases caused by the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus more than doubled in Germany within a week and is likely to gain more traction over other variants, a senior health official was quoted as saying on Monday. Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute public health agency, told officials during a meeting that a genome sequencing analysis had shown the Delta variant accounting for 36% of infections in the week of June 14-20, up from 15% in the previous week, according to a senior official at the meeting.

Moscow cafes turn away the unvaccinated as COVID cases surge

Customers had to start showing QR-codes to get their coffees in Moscow on Monday, under new rules ordering cafes to only serve people who have proof of vaccination, immunity or a negative COVID test. The restrictions, which also cover drinks and meals in bars and restaurants, came into force as authorities scrambled to contain a surge of infections in the capital.

AstraZeneca's India vaccine partner seeking EU travel resolution

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Monday he was trying to resolve EU travel problems facing Indians who have been inoculated with SII's licensed version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. A European Union vaccine passport programme will allow people to travel freely within the bloc from July 1, as long as they have had one of four Western-made vaccines.

Mix-and-match approach boosts immune response of AstraZeneca shot, study finds

A mixed schedule of vaccines where a shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is given four weeks after an AstraZeneca shot will produce better immune responses than giving another dose of AstraZeneca, an Oxford study said on Monday. The study, called Com-COV, compared mixed two-dose schedules of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, and found that in any combination, they produced high concentrations of antibodies against the coronavirus spike protein.

Spain tightens COVID rules on access for Britons

Spain will demand a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination from British tourists coming to the country after letting them in freely for more than a month, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday. "British citizen will require a certification of full vaccination or a negative PCR (72hrs) to enter Spain," she said on Twitter.

U.S. administers 324 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 324,414,371 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

The figure is up from the 323,327,328 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 27 out of 381,282,720 doses delivered.

Pandemic tied to spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Pandemic tied to sharp rise in type 2 diabetes in kids

Oxford COVID vaccine produces strong immune response from booster shot - study

A third shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produces a strong immune response, researchers said on Monday, adding there was not yet evidence that such shots were needed, especially given shortages in some countries. The Oxford University study found that a third dose of the vaccine increases antibody and T-cell immune responses, while the second dose can be delayed up to 45 weeks and also lead to an enhanced immune response.

(With inputs from agencies.)