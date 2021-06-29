China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases vs 21 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on June 28, compared with 21 a day earlier, the national health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. There were no new deaths.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 30, up from 22 a day earlier. As of June 28, China had a total of 91,771 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)