Australia's New South Wales reports 19 locally acquired COVID-19 cases
Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), reported 19 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as it fights an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta virus variant.
Seventeen cases are linked to previously confirmed cases while the source of infection for two cases is under investigation.
