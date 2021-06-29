New Zealand to partially restart travel 'bubble' with Australia
Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 29-06-2021 06:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 06:58 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand said on Tuesday it will partially resume quarantine-free travel with Australia and remove all COVID-19 curbs in place in Wellington as no community cases were reported in the capital city after over a week of restrictions.
Quarantine-free travel will resume with South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria from July 5, COVID-19 Response Minister Chrish Hipkins told a news conference.
Advertisement
Coronavirus restrictions in Wellington will be eased from midnight on Tuesday, Hipkins said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Victoria
- South Australia
- Tasmania
- New Zealand
- Wellington
- Australia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia's Victoria state reports 2 local COVID-19 cases
Australia's Victoria state reports no new local COVID-19 cases
New Zealand’s Quarantine Free Travel pause with Victoria extended
Victoria's Secret hires Priyanka Chopra, 6 others in major rebranding bid
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's cap safe, given to Victoria Memorial for exhibition: Culture Minister