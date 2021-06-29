Left Menu

New Zealand to partially restart travel 'bubble' with Australia

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 29-06-2021 06:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 06:58 IST
  • New Zealand

New Zealand said on Tuesday it will partially resume quarantine-free travel with Australia and remove all COVID-19 curbs in place in Wellington as no community cases were reported in the capital city after over a week of restrictions.

Quarantine-free travel will resume with South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria from July 5, COVID-19 Response Minister Chrish Hipkins told a news conference.

Coronavirus restrictions in Wellington will be eased from midnight on Tuesday, Hipkins said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

