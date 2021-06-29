Left Menu

Vietnam approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 29-06-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 08:21 IST
Vietnam approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday it had approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the country's fifth vaccine to be approved as authorities seek to accelerate an inoculation programme.

Vietnam has previously approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V, China's Sinopharm vaccine and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021