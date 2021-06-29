Vietnam approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Vietnam's health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday it had approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the country's fifth vaccine to be approved as authorities seek to accelerate an inoculation programme.

Vietnam has previously approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V, China's Sinopharm vaccine and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

