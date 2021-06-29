India reports 37,566 new COVID-19 infections, 907 deaths
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-06-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 09:19 IST
India reported 37,566 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, taking the South Asian nation's tally to 30.31 million, with a death toll of 397,637.
Coronavirus-related deaths rose by 907 overnight.
