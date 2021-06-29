Mizoram CM to meet all parties, NGOs, civil society groups on COVID situation

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has called for a meeting of all political parties, civil society groups, students' bodies, doctors' associations, and a church body on July 2 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The meeting will be held at 11 am in the assembly conference hall in Aizawl, officials said on Tuesday.

''The summoning of the meeting is a follow-up to the resolution passed at the joint meeting of all political parties, NGOs, and churches convened by Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) in Aizawl on June 24,'' an official notification said.

State assembly speaker, health minister, and the home minister will be among those present in the meeting, it said.

Senior government officials, including the chief secretary, will also attend the meeting.

Representatives of All Mizoram Village Council Association and Aizawl City Local Council Association will be present in the meeting, it added.

Mizoram continues to grapple with the second wave of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise despite a lockdown for nearly 70 days.

The government imposed lockdown in Aizawl and certain restrictions in other parts of the state, which is scheduled to be lifted on June 30.

