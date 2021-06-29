Health News Roundup: Share of COVID-19 cases caused by more infectious Delta variant more than double in Germany; Mix-and-match approach boosts the immune response of AstraZeneca shot, study finds and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Share of COVID-19 cases caused by more infectious Delta variant more than double in Germany

Advertisement

The share of COVID-19 cases caused by the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus more than doubled in Germany within a week and is likely to gain more traction over other variants, a senior health official was quoted as saying on Monday. Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute public health agency, told officials during a meeting that a genome sequencing analysis had shown the Delta variant accounting for 36% of infections in the week of June 14-20, up from 15% in the previous week, according to a senior official at the meeting.

Mix-and-match approach boosts immune response of AstraZeneca shot, study finds

A mixed schedule of vaccines where a shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is given four weeks after an AstraZeneca shot will produce better immune responses than giving another dose of AstraZeneca, an Oxford study said on Monday. The study, called Com-COV, compared mixed two-dose schedules of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines and found that in any combination, they produced high concentrations of antibodies against the coronavirus spike protein.

New Zealand to partially restart 'travel bubble' with Australia

The New Zealand government said it will resume quarantine-free travel with parts of Australia next week as it lifted COVID-19 curbs in Wellington on Tuesday. New Zealand halted its "travel bubble" with Australia on Saturday as an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant took root in Sydney and several other Australian cities.

Australia deputy leader fined for not wearing mask in breach of COVID-19 rules

Australia's deputy prime minister was fined for failing to wear a mask in a service station in violation of COVID-19 prevention orders, the authorities said on Tuesday, the country's most powerful person to face repercussions for non-compliance. Barnaby Joyce, who returned as leader of the Nationals coalition partner a week earlier, was spotted by a member of the public paying for fuel without a mask in his electorate about 500 km (310 miles) north of Sydney on Monday, the police said.

Philippines extends coronavirus curbs until mid-July

President Rodrigo Duterte has prolonged restrictions on movement and businesses in the Philippine capital and nearby provinces until mid-July, and retained stricter COVID-19 curbs in central and southern areas, an official said on Tuesday. Infections in the capital region, home to at least 13 million people, have dropped since peaking in April, but some provinces are battling spikes as the country scrambles to distribute and administer vaccines.

Explainer-Are Chinese COVID-19 shots effective against the Delta variant?

Many countries from China to Indonesia and Brazil rely heavily on Chinese vaccines to inoculate their people against COVID-19, but there are growing concerns about whether they provide enough protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India. Below are views from China's health experts about the effectiveness of home-grown vaccines against the Delta, which is becoming the globally dominant variant, and virus preventive measures China is taking.

Bali reopening to foreign tourists delayed as COVID surges -minister

Indonesia's government will wait until COVID-19 cases fall significantly before opening Bali to foreign tourists, the country's tourism minister said in an interview. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the economy of Bali, for decades a magnet for holidaymakers thanks to its spectacular beaches, vibrant nightlife, and distinctive Hindu culture.

India reports 37,566 new COVID-19 infections, 907 deaths

India reported 37,566 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, taking the South Asian nation's tally to 30.31 million, with a death toll of 397,637. Coronavirus-related deaths rose by 907 overnight.

J&J decides not to conduct trials in India for its COVID-19 vaccine - ET

Johnson & Johnson will not be undertaking local trials for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing a company spokesperson. While J&J had sought approval for conducting bridging trials in the country, the U.S.-based drugmaker said it wouldn't have to do that now since India has scrapped that requirement, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3h2x358)

Oxford COVID vaccine produces strong immune response from booster shot - study

A third shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produces a strong immune response, researchers said on Monday, adding there was not yet evidence that such shots were needed, especially given shortages in some countries. The Oxford University study found that a third dose of the vaccine increases antibody and T-cell immune responses, while the second dose can be delayed up to 45 weeks and also lead to an enhanced immune response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)