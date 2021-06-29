Left Menu

J&J scraps India COVID-19 vaccine trial, aims to accelerate availability - ET

Johnson & Johnson will not be undertaking local trials for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in India and is looking at ways to accelerate its availability in the country, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing a company spokesperson. J&J said in April it was in talks with India's government to begin a bridging clinical study of its Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 11:24 IST
J&J scraps India COVID-19 vaccine trial, aims to accelerate availability - ET

Johnson & Johnson will not be undertaking local trials for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in India and is looking at ways to accelerate its availability in the country, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing a company spokesperson.

J&J said in April it was in talks with India's government to begin a bridging clinical study of its Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country. In late May, India said it would scrap local trials altogether for "well-established" vaccines manufactured in other countries.

The U.S.-based drugmaker is exploring how to accelerate the availability of its vaccine in India, the Economic Times report said. (https://bit.ly/3h2x358) Over 41 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across India last week, with pandemic-induced restrictions being eased further.

Experts have said widespread vaccination remains one of the best tools to avoid the kind of devastation India saw during its second wave of the pandemic. J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021