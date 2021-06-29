Left Menu

Taiwan reports 54 new domestic COVID-19 cases, down from previous day

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 29-06-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 11:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

Taiwan reported 54 new domestic COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, down from 60 a day earlier.

It was the smallest rise in the daily figure since May 15, when the government raised the alert level for Taipei and its neighbouring city in the wake of a sudden spike of 180 domestic cases, from just 29 on May 14. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

